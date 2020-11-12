Diwali is around the corner and the ones who are still struggling with their festive shopping, we have some brilliant ideas that will help you out. This Diwali, let your celebs decide what you should wear and let them help you pick the right outfit. From stunning sarees to ethnic sherwanis, our beloved celebs from down South have fondled our hearts with their traditional appearances and it's time you seek some inspiration from them. Diwali 2020: Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan – Here’s Your Bollywood Celeb-Inspired Style Guide to Look Glam This Festive Season!

From Samantha's love for stunning sarees to Deverakonda's classic look in sherwanis, have a look at how you can revamp your personal wardrobe this festive season. Diwali 2020 Outfit Ideas: Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Hina Khan's Style Offerings that You Can Explore this Festive Season (View Pics).

Kajal Aggarwal's Royal Blue Sharara

Kajal Aggarwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pooja Hegde's Golden Lehenga Choli

Pooja Hegde (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Samantha Akkineni's Stunning Ivory Saree

Samantha Akkineni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Allu Arjun's Smart Pants with Kurta

Allu Arjun (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Something Traditional and Classic Like Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An Indo-Western Outfit like Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We hope the stars down south were able to lend you a helping hand in deciding what to wear this festive season. For more options and ideas, stay tuned to LatestLY.

