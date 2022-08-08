Monochrome or black and white as a combination will always be in fashion. It's not a fad that will recede with time but a timeless fashion that will continue to fascinate generations. While there's nothing experimental about it, you can tag it as safe and something that you cannot go wrong with. And if you disagree with our views, we recently had two Bollywood beauties approving the same. Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif recently stepped out in their chic black and white outfits and those instantly had our attention. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone, Who Wore This White Pantsuit With Cape Better?

It was during the recent promotions of her Nextflix release, Darlings, that we spotted Alia Bhatt wearing a black and white sequinned dress from the house of Halpern. Bhatt had paired her mini dress with a black blazer which she borrowed from her man, Ranbir Kapoor. With nude lips, smoky eyes, contoured cheeks and soft curls, she completed her look further.

Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Next in line is our very own, Sheila, aka Katrina Kaif who gave a different but also an alluring version of a chic black and white dress. She wore a striped midi dress from the house of Monse Maison and paired it with tie-up heels. The Ek Tha Tiger beauty further rounded off her look by opting for blushed cheeks, pink lips and straight hair. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Janhvi Kapoor - Who Rocked the Sequined Saree Look Better?

Katrina Kaif

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Coincidentally both these looks were styled by ace stylist, Ami Patel. And while we are having a tough time picking a winner, who do you think won this fashion race? Whose black and white outfit did you like more? Was it Katrina's or Alia's? Drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Whose Black and White Striped Dress Did You Like? Alia Bhatt Katrina Kaif

