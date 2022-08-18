It's not rare to meet celebs with a similar fashion sense. Or probably, we should credit their stylists for making them wear similar looks. Gone are those days when celebs would take offence if they had their contemporaries stepping out wearing a similar dress as their own. These days, our beloved stars are pretty chilled out and don't mind flaunting some very similar or sometimes, the exact design. Speaking of which, there was a time when Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan wore the same fiery red Bibhu Mohapatra dress as adorned by American singer, Demi Lovato previously. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Jennifer Lopez, Who Wore this David Koma Dress Better?

The year was 2017 when Kareena attended her sister-in-law, Soha Ali Khan's book launch, looking like a million bucks in her Bibhu Mohapatra red dress. It was a smart and rather bold design with a cleavage cut-out. Kareena paired her red sequinned dress with strappy heels, subtle makeup and hair styled in soft curls. While the look reminded us of Demi Lovato, our B-town beauty had nailed it better than her!

Kareena Kapoor Khan v/s Demi Lovato

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Demi Lovato (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The American singer cum songwriter had worn the exact same dress in 2017. Of course, Demi had her pair of red heels to complement her look and her brunette tresses made it easy for her to pull it off. However, if asked to vote, we'd pick Bebo over Lovato any day. No, we aren't biased. We're simply stating that Bebo had that oomph factor that Demi lacked on that day! Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Madhuri Dixit, Whose Stunning Grey Saree Will You Steal?

While this is our verdict, what are your thoughts about it? Do you agree with us or do you think Demi nailed it better? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

