The festive season has already begun as millions of Muslims across the world are waiting for the Eid al-Fitr 2021 celebration. Now, during the holy month of Ramadan, they are fasting from dawn to dusk and Eid al-Fitr (also spelt as Eid ul-Fitr) will mark the end of the holy month. This year, Eid will be celebrated on May 12 or 13; however, only after sighting the moon, the exact date will be decided. Eid al-Fitr is celebrated in the month of Shawwal, which the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.

This year the celebration will be a little different than usual due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. However, one can still enjoy the festival whole-heartedly by making some scrumptious traditional dishes at home. And as we all know that it is impossible to think of a festival without good food. Well, if you are confused about your special Eid al-Fitr menu, then here we have mentioned some interesting food ideas to make the festival extra-special. You can easily prepare these mouth-watering traditional dishes at home to enjoy with your family.

Shahi Mutton Biriyani

Shahi mutton biriyani will surely help you to win the Eid 2021 party game. You can make this special dish with some fine saffron rice, Indian spices, and meat. You can also add eggs or potatoes. You just need to marinate the meat with all the ingredients and leave it for an hour. Then spread the marinated meat over the rice and layer it in the same way. Add a few drops of rose water and cover it with a vessel lid after completing the layers. Let it cook on low flame for few minutes.

Sheer Khurma

The delicious recipe is a must-make for Eid 2021 celebration. The traditional sweet savoury is made by cooking vermicelli soaked in milk. To make a delight one must add dates and various dry fruits. Take a pan, add the vermicelli, and roast it for two, three minutes. Then pour some milk into the pan, mix well and stir. Add sugar and other ingredients, stir for few more minutes and then serve!

Haleem

For non-vegetarians, this dish is like comfort food. Haleem is one of the best foods to serve during the Eid party. It is a slow-cooked dish made with meat, wheat grains, lentils, and spices.

Phirni

Instead of Sheer Khurma, you can also make sweet rice phirni this Eid. To make this sweet dish, you need basmati rice, milk, saffron, almonds, and rose water. Grind the rice properly, then pour the milk into a pan and let it boil for few minutes. Add some saffron stands and then keep them aside for some time. Add the rice, sugar and cook it on low flame. Keep stirring to avoid the formation of lumps. Once you prepare the dish, garnish it with some chopped almonds.

Chicken Korma

This dish is extra creamy but it is easy to cook. To prepare chicken korma all you need is chicken, yogurt, nut paste, onion paste, and other ingredients. You need to mix all the ingredients with the chicken and refrigerate the mixture overnight. Then the next day, add some ghee, spices, and chopped onions to a pan. Cook it until it turns light brown. Add the marinated chicken, sauté it for few minutes then add some water, salt, garam masala and let it cook in a medium flame.

So, this Eid, do try these recipes at home and enjoy to the fullest with your loved ones!

