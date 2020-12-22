Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Erica Fernandes dressed up to kill in a daringly bold gown at the recently held International Iconic Awards 2020. The 27-year-old made a jaw-dropping appearance at the event’s red carpet that left everyone in admiration. Despite chilly winters, Erica flaunted her slender figure in a black asymmetrical gown featuring an asymmetric neckline, scenic trail and never-ending hip-high slit!

Erica who bagged the coveted Iconic Best Actress of Indian Television 2020 award on the glitzy ceremony night ensured all eyes were on her. She stepped out in style to make a memorable impression, and for that, she chose a statement piece from the Italian luxury brand. Erica Fernandes Gives a Beige Shirt Dress a Spin and It’s Chic AF!

The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress flashed her toned legs in this one-shoulder jet black see-through dress, which boasts of a sheer front and sides. There is also a striking trail to the dress giving this feminine outfit much-needed sharp outline.

Check Out Erica Fernandes's Stunning OOTN

Erica’s stylists have also paid careful attention to the accessories and footwear, two departments where stylists often end up making big blunders. She is wearing statement earrings and dainty rings, and that’s about it. Nothing OTT.

The actress has gone for a pair of black strappy heels and black minaudière blag with gold details. For HMU, Erica has gone for messy low bun hairstyle, dewy makeup with deep rich brown lips.

Erica is currently not doing any daily soap. Her last television serial was Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where she played the role of Prerna Sharma. However, the actress is busy exploring new platforms as she did by featuring in a well-recieved music single, “Juda Kar Diya” opposite Bepannah fame Harshad Chopda.

