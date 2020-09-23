Fashion basics 101 say that every woman needs a little black dress! But she also needs that cute little shirt dress! Making a strong and chic point for the much-loved easy dress with her #OOTD, the Mumbai girl, Erica Fernandez endorsed a tea brand on the gram. Keeping up with her penchant to pull off some brilliant and opulent designer ensembles coupled with her flawless beauty, Erica chose to give this lucid vibe a worthy tap and unwind with a non-messy style for a change. As one of the most popular faces on television, Erica Fernandes is also a noted fashion and beauty blogger. She never ceases to amaze us, whether it is dripping elegance in ethnic ensembles or stunning in classic styles. Erica took to going #VocalForLocal with her style.

All of 27, Erica as a fashion and beauty influencer has an innate understanding of what suits her the best and always exemplified in all of her looks. A lithe frame, healthy skin, long silky hair perfectly in place, she finds herself amongst the best-dressed stunners of the small screen. Additionally, Erica has translated an immense love for accessories into a jewellery line called, EJF Fashion. Here's a closer look at her style. Erica Fernandes Goes Desi Glam Chic in White With Cutesy Bangs in Tow!

Erica Fernandes - Easy Chic

A beige shirt dress with a bold belt was complimented with wavy hair featuring highlights. A natural glam completed her vibe. Erica Fernandes Is Giving the Classic White Top Blue Denim a Stay at Home, Stay Chic Spin!

Erica is currently seen as Prerna Sharma Basu to Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms.

