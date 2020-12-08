Music singles have become quite a trend now and we often see television stars become a part of it. After actors like Hina Khan, Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey, television's two other big names - Harshad Chopda and Erica Fernandes too have joined the list. Harshad and Erica collaborated for a single titled Juda Kar Diya, the video of which released yesterday. The video features the duo as a romantic couple and their fans are surely in for a treat. The chemistry between the two is amazing and you surely dint want to miss this song. Juda Kar Diya Poster: Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopra Are Back On Screens In this Exciting Music Video.

The video of the song begins with Harshad and Erica sitting on a dinner table where Erica asks her to join her on her Europe trip. Harshad who is occupied with work says that he cannot come with her and promises to celebrate her birthday when she comes back. The video then shifts its tone to a sadder tone and we find out that Erica's character dies in a flight accident. This is where you get to hear the beautiful voice of Stebin Ben who expresses the grief of Harshad's character in the song.

The song is presented by Anshul Garg and the lyrics of this ballad are penned down by Sanjeev Chaturvedi. Sanjeev - Ajay have composed the music of the song. The song is directed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann. The song was shot in Goa so you get to see beautiful beaches and the famous Goan roads in the song as well. Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda Tease About Their New Music Video Shot In Goa!

Check Out The Song Here:

Juda Kar Diya is Erica and Harshad's first collaboration. earlier the two had shared the poster of the song and created a wave amongst their fans. The poster featured Erica and Harshad lost in each other's eyes. Dressed as man and wife, the duo cannot stop staring at each other in the poster. They two looked completely soaked in love as they warmly held one another's hands in this poster.

Harshad had also shared a BTS picture with Erica to raise the excitement level amongst the fans. In the picture, we could see the duo practicing a dance step and their chemistry could be felt from just the still. Erica opted for a beautiful royal blue dress, whereas Harshad looks dapper in a multi-colour blazer and black jeans in the picture.

