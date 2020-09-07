Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will go off-air on October 3 and we bet AnuPre fans are mighty disappointed with this decision. The reboot of Ekta Kapoor's popular show had Parth essaying the role of Anurag and Erica was roped in as the new Prerna. And while the show raked in decent TRP numbers and was a fan-favourite, producer Ekta Kapoor is in no mood to continue it ahead. Reason? Well, there are multiple. Ekta Kapoor To Shut Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 If She Is Unable To Find a 'Worthy Replacement' For Parth Samthaan? (Scoop Inside).

Besides Parth's decision to not return, there were few other reasons that prompted Ekta Kapoor to pull down the curtains. Of course, there are no bad feelings whatsoever and this is just a decision taken in good spirit. And while an official confirmation on the same is awaited, let's take a look at probable reasons that may have prompted Kapoor to reach her verdict.

Parth Samthaan's Unavailability

Post his COVID-19 positive test, Parth was unwilling to resume the shooting of his popular TV show. He wanted to focus on his health and had a word with Ekta. Despite her putting in all efforts to make him stay, Parth was adamant about his exit. Besides focussing on his health, he also wants to try his luck in Bollywood and is prepping for it already.

Ekta's Unwillingness

Post Parth's exit, Ekta was unwilling to find a face who would replace him as Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 reboot. She felt roping in a new actor would hamper the show's connectivity.

Erica's Fear

Erica Fernandes who's busy shooting for the show these days wanted to continue shooting from home for safety reasons. Besides Parth's unavailability, this was also a major reason that compelled Ekta to think about the show's probable end.

No Elder Roles, Please!

Both Parth and Erica were against the idea of playing parents on-screen. Post the show's two-year run, the writers were probably thinking of introducing a generation leap in their script but the lead actors weren't comfortable with it.

As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, Anurag and Prerna will get a happy ending on the show. "Anurag and Prerna will get a happy ending, but how it pans out is still being worked upon,” informed a source close in his conversation with the tabloid. While there were reports if Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 will take over Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's time slot on the channel, the same source refuted the possibility saying a new fiction show is underway.

