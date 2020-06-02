Erica Fernandez Gives the Tepid Lockdown an Ethereal Ethnic Spin in Black!

Erica Fernandes in Mul Mul (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She is one the most sought after television actresses and a model! Erica Fernandes recently turned 27. The Mumbai girl rose to fame with the portrayal of Dr. Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and as Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In addition to being a beauty and fashion influencer, a following of 2.6 million on Instagram, 1.23 million on YouTube testifies for her fandom. Over time, Erica has crafted a fashion arsenal featuring a myriad of styles, right from opulent ethnic ensembles to chic ensembles from homegrown and international labels. She believes in upping her vibe with a flawless beauty game. While being a fashion and beauty blogger fuel her innate and sartorial understanding of styles and accompanying makeup and hair game reflects well in all her looks, Erica continues to amaze us even amidst the lockdown. Erica took to dressing up in an ethnic set from the homegrown label, Mul Mul. Needless to say, she looked beautiful and breathtaking!

Erica, blessed with a lithe frame, a flawless skin, long silky hair finds herself amongst the best-dressed stunners of the small screen. Her love for accessories has stemmed into a jewellery line called, EJF Fashion. Here is a closer look at her style.

Erica Fernandes - Ethnic Chic

Erica flaunted a kurta set from Mul Mul featuring a straight long style kurta with quarter sleeves with intricate floral patterns, teamed with pants and a dupatta. The set worth Rs. 8000 and the dupatta worth Rs. 3,450 were teamed with a pair of flats, sleek hair and subtle glam.

Erica is currently seen as Prerna Sharma Basu to Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms.