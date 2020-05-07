Erica Fernandes Birthday Special: Less Is More, Elegant and Perennially Chic for the Kasautii Zindagii Kay Girl!

Erica Fernandes Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As one of the most sought after television actresses and a model, Erica Fernandes is a hoot! The millennial turns a year older today! All of 27, this Mumbai girl is known for her portrayal of Dr. Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and as Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She debuted in 2013 with the Tamil film, Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu. When she isn't lighting up the small screen, Erica dabbles into being a beauty and fashion influencer. A following of 2.5 million on Instagram, 1.2 million on YouTube testifies as her fandom. Her fashion arsenal is a melting pot of varied styles, right from opulent ethnic ensembles to tres chic ensembles from homegrown and international labels. But what accentuates her vibe to the hilt is a flawless and carefully curated beauty game. As a fashion and beauty blogger, Erica's innate and sartorial understanding of styles and accompanying makeup and hair game reflects well in all her looks. Blessed with a lithe frame, healthy skin, long silky hair, Erica is counted amongst the best-dressed stunners of the small screen. A certified style chameleon, Erica has translated an immense love for accessories into a jewellery line called, EJF Fashion. She finds solace in the styling precision of her go-to fashion stylist Shrushti. Together, the duo whip up the perfect recipe for fashion lovers and critics alike.

Erica's millennial fashion moments are underlined by the common idea of less is more. Here's a closer look at how Erica has channelled every style vibe with this same sensibility. Erica Fernandes Dons a Stylish New Haircut and Her New Look Is Just Wow!

Erica channelled a resplendent bridesmaid vibe in a red Sabyasachi ensemble replete with the belt and clutch. Jewellery by Tyani, a slick gajra adorned low back bun and subtle glam of pink-red eyelids, delicately lined eyes, red lips and defined eyebrows finished out her look.

Erica channelled those sleek vintage vibes in a polka dot blouse by Fucia, a printed saree and a multi-strand pearl necklace from her jewellery line. She topped it off with sunnies, hot pink matte lips and an updo.

For her friend 's sangeet ceremony in Jaipur, Erica picked out a yellow embellished ethnic koti from Neerus. Jewellery by Curio Cottage, heels by Eridani, pulled back hair and glossy glam upped her look.

For a fun-filled Mehendi night, Erica chose a green toned lehenga from the label Jiya by Veer Design. Statement jhumka, sleek centre-parted hair and subtle glam completed her look. Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Erica Fernandes Turns Water Baby During Maldives Vacation.

Erica attended the AVTA Awards Night in London flaunting ethnic finery of a printed lehenga and a detailed embroidered blouse and jacket from the label, Debyani+Co. Jewellery from the Jewel Gallery and her own brand, EJF were in tandem with an updo featuring loose stray wavy strands and subtle glam.

Erica gave the trusty monochrome a spin with an all-black vibe featuring an off-shoulder gown from Leal Daccarett. She teamed it with dainty diamond jewellery, bold red lips, intense eyes and an intricate wavy updo.

Erica jumped aboard the chic pantsuit bandwagon with a lime yellow grid printed pantsuit from Flor.Et.Al with a black camisole underneath. Strappy metallic stilettos, accessories from her own label, wavy hair and subtle glam completed her look.

Giving a neo-ethnic saree an elegant tap, Erica flaunted a pre-stitched saree from Kehia featuring intricate bronze embroidery featuring a bustier, dhoti pants and a cape. Jewellery by Shillpa Puri, a flawless makeup of matte red lips, smudged eyes, defined eyebrows and a wavy half updo completed her look. Erica Fernandes Awakens Her Inner Artist, Says 'Drawing Keeps Me Calm and Focused'.

Out and about in Switzerland, Erica was snapped in separates from the label April featuring a polka dot top and high waist wide bottom pants. Black ballerinas, a sling bag, wavy hair and nude glam upped her look.

A heady fashion arsenal that's always chic, sartorial and minimalistic, Erica regales immensely! Here's wishing the flawless girl a fabulous birthday and more such fashion fabulosity for the future!