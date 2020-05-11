Erica Fernandes Hot Bikini Photos: 5 Stunning Snaps of Gorgeous TV Actress That Scream Summer!

Erica Fernandes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Erica Fernandes, one of the bankable stars of the Indian television industry, is quite a hottie. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress who recently celebrated her 27th birthday is a big hit both on the television and social media. Unlike previous birthdays, this one was different as the nation continues to remain under lockdown to keep the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) threat at bay. And it looks like summer will also be spent indoors. Or, with extra caution if stepping outside. Nevertheless, our girl Erica has presented us with numerous hot bikini moments in the past that basically scream summer. Erica Fernandes Birthday Special: Less Is More, Elegant and Perennially Chic for the Kasautii Zindagii Kay Girl!

Who would not like to slip into a bikini and splash in the cool waters, be it a swimming pool or a beach? And Erica happens to be that water baby. A total beach bum, the girl just loves to make most of her water session be it while holidaying or for a photoshoot. The new-age Prerna from Kasautii Zindagi Kay reboot stunned everyone when she flaunted her washboard abs in neon pink with black details bikini. One could not get over her steely abs and never-ending long legs as she took a shower under the palm tree amidst nature.

Erica Fernandes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Another time Erica wore a black monokini to enjoy with her girl pals from Kasautii Zindagi Kay. This piece of swimwear had floral designs in front and cross back. The ruching details near the waist made this simple monokini stand out. Erica shared several pics looking drop-dead gorgeous in all of them.

Erica Fernandes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Erica Fernandes’ bikini choice while vacationing in the Maldives, the young and vivacious star picked a red-hot number. She shared several in the two-piece as she enjoyed her time underwater. While the red bikini is stunning, we cannot help ourselves gawk at the lavender sneakers she wore with it. She also posed in a flaming orange bikini on this vacation, and the result was lit AF.

Erica Fernandes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Erica Fernandes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Here is when Erica Fernandes slayed in a pair of white bikini. She looks picture perfect as she perfectly posed in the swimming pool shoot.

Erica Fernandes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With back-to-back hits in the form of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagi Kay, she rose to become the queen of the small screen. As for her dominance in the digital space, Erica Fernandes has struck a chord with the young audience. Her official Instagram handle boasts of 2.6 million followers, and the girl does take an effort in serving the best to her dedicated fanbase. Her posts include everything from travel pics to OOTDs to make up tales. And fans totally dig all of it. She also owns a YouTube channel that has her helping mostly girls with makeup and grooming tutorials.