Autumn is here! The temperatures will start to dip gradually, thus, switching the season from summers to winters. With every changing season, there comes a change in the wardrobe and our looks. And whether it's your wardrobe or your make-up, the go-to colours during this season are hazel, amber, olive green and deep blue. If you are one of those artists who prefer searching the web for different looks, this is surely the right place for you. Fall 2021 Beauty Essentials: From Lip Balm to Body Butter, Autumn Must-Haves For Flawlessly Smooth Skin.

From the office to party look, we have got it all for you in one place. The most prominent and attractive feature of the make-up, especially now with our masks on, are the eyes. Whatever makeup you wear, until your eyes don’t stand out, the makeup never looks complete. So, here we have listed the most appealing and easy eye makeup hacks you can carry this Autumn and stand out in all your gatherings and parties.

Smokey Eyes

This is the most trending look of the year. Smokey eyes can be carried well with both traditional and western outfits. It is the easiest yet the most complicated look. Check out Jacqueline Fernandes' look in the song Pani Pani by Badshah to see what perfect smokey eyes look like. Just play with some Kohl, brown eye shadow and blend it well.

Natural/Nude Look

When you are running late for the office, the quickest way to look glamorous is this. Apply a coffee or beige shade of lipstick, just use a pinch of it on your eyes and cheeks and smudge with your finger. Try this on-the-go nude yet elegant look.

Eye Primer

This is one of the most important steps for long-lasting makeup. Don’t forget to use an eye primer before you start with your eye makeup. This will make your makeup stay for long hours without any patches.

Eyebrows

The quickest way to make your eyebrows look heavy is using a spoolie brush or a mascara wand. This will spread the eyebrow hair in the right direction, thus, making your brows look darker and heavy.

Bigger Eyes

If you have small eyes and want to make your eyes look bigger, then say no to dark colour kajal. Instead, use a white or nude kajal on your lower lash line. This will highlight your eyes, thus, making them look bigger.

The most trending looks of this Autumn are Smokey and Nude. Play with the smokey look by blending colours like blue and green. Try these eye makeup hacks that will make you look flawless and we bet you'll be the showstopper of your next party.

