Celebrity appearances are well-curated and polished interpretations of their fashion forces (read stylists). The cycle of style features designers incepting designs, celebrity fashion stylists picking them out and celebrities flaunting them with a befitting glam. Every day is a runway for them. But often, these high flying influencers find themselves sharing styles. One such fashion face-off that caught our attention was between Sunny Leone and Aahana Kumra. Poles apart in their on-screen sensibilities, the ladies happened to take on the same design, albeit at different times. The ensemble in question was the contemporary Ajrakh printed tailored co-ord set featuring a bralette and shorts from the home label, Raegun by Kamran Patel. Sunny flaunted the look at IIMUN event back in August 2019, Aahana took to flaunting the co-ord set for a homebound photoshoot for Candy magazine cover. Who wore it better?

Their individualistic style overlaps some fronts and differs on others. Aahana has carved out a style that taps on the humble, modest and growing home labels featuring ethnics, neo-ethnic and chic western gowns with minimal beauty and hair game as the occasion demands. Meanwhile, Sunny Leone's fashion game comes across as sublime, lucid and sophisticated with a persistent effort to include homegrown labels but acing it up with a bold beauty and hair game. Here's a closer look at their shared vibe.

Sunny Leone

Sunny teamed the co-ord set with gold dangling hoops, a top bun, bright red manicured nails and glossy glam. Sunny Leone Birthday Special: A Versatile Style Capsule of Her Chic, Glamorous and Ethno-Cool Moments From Homegrown Labels!

Sunny Leone in Raegun by Kamran Patel (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aahana Kumra

Aahana teamed the co-ord set with subtle glam of defined eyebrows, nude lips and delicately lined eyes with sleek bed hair completed her look. Aahana Kumra Goes Thrifty Chic in a Floral Co-Ord Set That’s Just for Rs. 2,999!

Aahana Kumra in Raegun by Kamran Patel (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion Face-Off: Sunny Leone or Aahana Kumra

While Sunny nails the office to beach look seamlessly, Aahana's stay at home but stay chic vibe is refreshing and a much-needed break from the monotony of lockdown essential PJs. Additionally, the versatility of the co-ord set allows it to be dressed up, like Sunny or dressed down, like Aahana's! Fashion Face-Off: Ankita Lokhande or Surbhi Jyoti? Who Wore the Rishi & Soujit Polka Dot Crop Top Better?

Who Wore It Better - Sunny Leone or Aahana Kumra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Celebrity fashion faux pas moments are inadvertent but allow us a peek into varied interpretations and choosing one that appeals the most. Whose celebrity style did you love the most? Drop-in a comment to let us know. Until then, stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such snazzy updates from the celebrity closets.

