Bollywood is obsessed with good looks and tinsel town celebrities attain it effortlessly, courtesy the celebrity fashion stylists. While fashion designers incept creations, fashion stylists promote these creations through the tinsel town actors through their numerous appearances for movie promotions, brand endorsements, red carpet, airport look or simply casual brunches or dinner outings. The latest ones to be caught on the radar are Ankita Lokhande and Surbhi Jyoti. The outfit in question is the polka dot crop top by the Kolkata based designer duo of Rishi and Soujit. While Surbhi flaunted the top for a photoshoot, Ankita had taken to flaunting it for the screening of Baaghi 3. While Surbhi was styled by Anuradha Khurana, Ankita was styled by Hemlataa Pariwal. Whose polka dot charm worked better?

Their individualistic sense of style is strikingly similar as Surbhi has mastered the subtle art of acing any given style with an accompanying brilliant beauty game. Meanwhile, Ankita brings with her a whole lot of vintage charm, albeit a contemporary twist every time she steps out with an accompanying heady beauty and hair game. Here's a closer look at their shared vibe.

Ankita Lokhande

The polka-dot co-ord set was accompanied by matching heels, earrings by One Nought One, textured curls, subtle glam and oodles of sass. Ankita Lokhande Birthday Special: 7 Fashionable Moments Straight From the Manikarnika Actors' Instagram Account Which Are All Things Spicy and Chic!

Ankita Lokhande in Rishi & Soujit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi styled her polka dot off-shoulder cropped top by Rishi and Soujit with a pair of baggy ripped denim, tan brown boots, atop knot, shimmery eyelids and nude pink lips with delicately lined eyes. Surbhi Jyoti Birthday Special: Perennially Sultry and Sassy, Her Fashion Arsenal Has an Ensemble for Every Mood!

Surbhi Jyoti in Rishi & Soujit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion Face-Off: Ankita Lokhande or Surbhi Jyoti

Polka Dots, a wardrobe must-have, with their rich legacy are a timeless and versatile print, allowing a dressing up and down in all seasons. Ankita flaunted a co-ord set while Surbhi teamed hers with denim. Both being chic versions, justify this print's effortless vibe. Fashion Face-Off: Ankita Lokhande or Jennifer Winget? Who Wore the Cover Story Pink Separates Better?

Who Wore It Better - Ankita Lokhande or Surbhi Jyoti (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion faux pas is inadvertent but looking chic is pretty much an inseparable part of their resumes. Which of these celebrity styles did you love the most? Do let us know by dropping in a comment. Until then stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such snazzy wardrobe inspirations straight from the celebrity closets.

