Sunny Leone Birthday Special: A Versatile Style Capsule of Her Chic, Glamorous and Ethno-Cool Moments From Homegrown Labels!

Sunny Leone Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sunny Leone is always such a hoot! Quite contrary to her smoking hot on-screen image, Sunny Leone is a self-confessed introvert. She keeps her fans hooked to her shenanigans through Instagram that testifies her massive fan following of 35.1 million. She dabbles in all with enviable elan, be it movies, reality TV shows, magazine shoots or interviews. Sunny turns a year older today, 39 to be precise. We all know for a fact that Sunny Leone is a bonafide beach girl and slays at the bikini game. Rocking the bikini is not everyone’s cup of tea but Sunny Leone does it with a flip of the hair and oodles of oomph. On the fashion front, Sunny is slowly but steadily climbing up the fashion charts with her distinct but evolving style game and impeccable beauty. Finding her solace in the styling precision of fashion stylist Hitendra Kopapara, Sunny's fashion game comes across as sublime, lucid and sophisticated.

A striking feature of Sunny's fashion arsenal is her penchant to play muse to creations from homegrown labels. While Sunny does flaunt international street labels, she makes a conscious and persistent effort to include affordable as well as high-end designer labels from the home turf. Additionally, her glam predominantly features lip tints from her cruelty-free and PETA certified cosmetic line, Star Struck by Sunny Leone. Ahead, we rounded up some of her recent styles as a brief fashion capsule. Sunny Leone Shows off Her Well-Toned 'Jism' in Her Latest Swimsuit Picture.

The Mirchi Music Awards 2020 saw Sunny channel her inner musician all whilst dressed to nines in a printed gown by Karleo with textured waves and subtle nude glam.

Sunny Leone Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pretty, white and bright, Sunny took to Mohammed Mazhar black and white separates featuring a bralette, palazzos and an overlay. A clutch from Oceana, black stilettos, black earrings from Westside upped the look. Sunny topped it off with a sleek high ponytail, pink lips and delicately lined eyes.

Sunny Leone Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was a yellow kind of day for Sunny with a striped calf-length dress by the homegrown label, Posswear. Bellofox sunnies, yellow stilettos from Truffle and wavy hair with a headband summed up Sunny's summery chic vibe.

Sunny Leone Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Getting into the stripe hype with a pantsuit by Fempire with a pink cami underneath and black stilettos adding sleekness, Sunny topped off the look with sleek hair and subtle dewy makeup. Sunny Leone is Spending Her Quarantine Sunday Doing THIS!

Sunny Leone Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Doing yellow on yellow with a sunshine polka dress by Nayantaara, Sunny finished out the chic look with jewellery by H&M, a clutch that read Call Me from Oceana, white stilettos, wavy hair and subtle makeup.

Sunny Leone Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sunny channelled a crisp vibe in white with a formal dress by Style Splash featuring gold-toned buttons and a waist belt. White stilettos, accessories from H&M, a high ponytail and subtle makeup rounded out her look.

Sunny Leone Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sparkling in a champagne sequin mini dress by designer Sonam Parmar Jhawar for the launch of her new perfume range, Sunny finished out the look with beige stilettos, side-parted textured wavy hair and bold red lips.

Sunny Leone Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019 saw Sunny dazzle in a blue tube gown with sequin embroidery and cuts on the bodice by Neeta Lulla. Textured waves, nude glam, delicately lined eyes and delicate ear studs rounded out her look.

Sunny Leone Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Diwali 2019 festivities had Sunny channelling a sublime ethnic vibe in an ombre intricately embellished and embroidered Bhumika Grover cape lehenga. Accessories by Curio Cottage, textured waves and bold berry tinted lips added oodles to prettiness to the vibe. Sunny Leone Returns With Sexy Manforce Condom Ad and She Looks Smoking Hot in Sizzling Red Saree! Watch Video.

Sunny Leone Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Gold Awards 2019 saw Sunny stun in a cold shoulder corset sheer gown by Supria Munjal. Jewellery by Aquamarine, bold cherry toned lips and a low bun completed her stellar look.

Sunny Leone Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A melange of styles, collectively expressing her versatility, Sunny's flawless beauty raises the game to a new wow. Here's wishing the girl with an effervescent smile a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.