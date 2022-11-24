Kriti Sanon and Malaika Arora are fighting a sartorial war this time and you need to decide, who's winning. The Bhediya actress who's currently promoting her next release was seen rocking a red hot jumpsuit that suited her svelte figure. The jumpsuit approximately costs Rs 1 lakh and it's quite heavy on your pockets, to be honest. Anyway, Sanon certainly nailed her look for the day by accessorising it with silver pumps by Christian Louboutin and a few diamond rings to go with. With red lips, highlighted cheeks curled eyelashes and a messy ponytail, she completed her look further. Fashion Faceoff: Shilpa Shetty or Vidya Balan, Whose Colourful Torani Outfit Will You Wear?

Kriti Sanon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

While Kriti picked an all-red outfit, Malaika settled for a monochrome combination instead. Arora's stylist, Maneka Harisinghani shared her pictures on Instagram and needles to say, she looked like a million bucks in it. Mala's styling was equally simple with a pair of Louboutin heels and no major jewellery to go with. She further rounded off her look by opting for nude lips, highlighted cheeks and hair tied in a high ponytail. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Anushka Sharma, Whose Sabyasachi Saree Will You Pick?

Malaika Arora

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani)

Now that we have elaborated on each of their appearances individually, who do you think won this fashion race? Was it B-town beauty, Kriti Sanon or Bollywood's Munni, Malaika Arora? Drop your comments on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

