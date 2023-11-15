Sabyasachi sarees will never be not popular in Bollywood. Especially his simple printed sarees that still look glamorous. Earlier we had Deepika Padukone strutting in style in one of these creations. And very recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas too joined the bandwagon in rooting for his designs. The Baywatch actress was clicked attending the Jio MAMI Film Festival and she chose a very similar saree for the occasion. With delicate flowers printed all over the saree, this Sabyasachi saree may look very basic but it's certainly high on glam quotient. Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Shanaya Kapoor, Who Nailed Her Red Satin Dress?

Let's elaborate on Deepika's look first! The Bajirao Mastani beauty kept it chic with minimal accessories. She simply chose an emerald choker to match her outfit and ditched everything else. With blushed cheeks, pink lips, kohled eyes and hair tied in a sleek bun, DP kept her look chic and fuss-free.

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in Sabyasachi

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Next, we had Priyanka Chopra making an impact with her recent appearance. The former Miss World took a retro approach in styling her look for the occasion. She paired her saree with a Bulgari necklace and a matching pair of ear studs. With red lips, well-defined brows, stunning eye makeup and a soft, wavy hairdo, she completed her look further. Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Janhvi Kapoor, Whose Silhouette Did You Like More?

Now, coming to the question - who do you think wore her white Sabyasachi saree better? Was it Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone? Drop your answers by voting for your favourite name below.

Who Wore Her White Sabyasachi Saree Better? Deepika Padukone Priyanka Chopra

