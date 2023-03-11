A sexy red slip dress is a must-have in every girl's personal wardrobe. And we aren't the only ones who are strongly vouching for it. Bollywood girls like Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor too are in their favour and we have pictures that would back our claim. Both the star kids had earlier taken to their Instagram account to share their smouldering looks in a classic red satin slip dress and we had a tough time picking a winner between them. So instead of making this hard choice alone, we decided to let our readers help us with this query. Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Sara Ali Khan, Whose Orange Arpita Mehta Outfit Did You Like?

The Student of the Year 2 beauty, Ananya Panday had picked this sexy red outfit for one of her photoshoots. She had paired her outfit with no jewellery but just her sensuous expressions that did all the talking. With blushed cheeks, nude lips, kohled eyes, well-defined brows and a messy hairdo, she completed her look further. Ananya's look for the day did prompt us to make a note of her outfit for our future reference and well, here we are. Discussing it with our fellow readers already.

Ananya Panday v/s Shanaya Kapoor

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Ananya's best friend, Shanaya Kapoor, she's yet to debut in Bollywood but the girl is on the right track. With her jaw-dropping photoshoots and a wardrobe to die for, Kapoor is already a name popular in the fashion world. Unlike her BFF, Shanaya opted for a delicate necklace and other chunky jewellery to go with her outfit. To round off her look, she opted for coral lips, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks and hair styled in soft curls. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Kiara Advani - Who Pulled Off This Look Better?

Now that we have elaborate on each of their looks, do you think nailed her red slip dress better? Was it Shanaya Kapoor or Ananya Panday? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Ananya Panday or Shanaya Kapoor - Who Nailed Her Red Satin Dress? Ananya Panday Shanaya Kapoor

