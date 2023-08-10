Bollywood ladies have long been obsessed with bandhani prints. From traditional suits to pretty sarees, they prefer this print in almost every new design. We recently had OMG 2 beauty, Yami Gautam, stepping out in a blue-coloured bandhani kurta-pant set for the promotions of her latest release. While the bandhej lover in us jumped with joy after seeing her strut in style, let us inform you that she wasn't the only name who was besotted with this design. Deepika Padukone had earlier set her heart on this very design! Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Shanaya Kapoor, Who Nailed Her Red Satin Dress?

The concerned bandhani print kurta-pant set belongs to the house of Raw Mango and is priced at Rs 44,800. While Yami preferred it in blue, Padukone picked the same outfit in red instead. The designer label explains this outfit as a "silk kurta with hand-embroidered peacock motifs along its V-neck and elbow length sleeves paired with matching salwar".

Deepika Padukone v/s Yami Gautam

Deepika Padukone and Yami Gautam (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Bajirao Mastani actress preferred simple styling and minimal accessories for her outfit. With a pair of statement earrings and gold mojaris to go with, she kept it subtle but charming. Yami looked equally radiant in her #ootd paired with golden jhumkas and nude-coloured heels. Fashion Faceoff: Jacqueline Fernandez or Sobhita Dhulipala, Who Nailed This Outfit Better?

Now, since we have elaborated on each of their outfits, whose kurta-pant set will you pick for your personal wardrobe? Will it be Deepika Padukone's red or Yami Gautam's blue? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

Whose Bandhani Kurta Colour Did You Like? Deepika Padukone Yami Gautam

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2023 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).