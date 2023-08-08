Sobhita Dhulipala is busy promoting the second season of Made in Heaven these days. The actress returns with her high Amazon Prime series with stakes and expectations higher this time. Dhulipala's fashion shenanigans have always been admirable. From onscreen to off-screen, her phenomenal looks compel us to bookmark a few for our future reference. Just recently she stepped out wearing a blue and black Reik Studio outfit that grabbed our eyeballs. But hey, her #ootd reminded us of Jacqueline Fernandez. Fashion Faceoff: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Cardi B, Whose Dramatic Gaurav Gupta Outfit Did You Like More?

The Dishoom actress was spotted wearing the same attire with similar styling. It's essentially a blue dress tucked inside an off-shoulder black dress. With her tall and lean frame, Jackie was able to justify this silhouette with utmost ease. Further, with minimal styling and subtle makeup, she rounded off her look.

Jacqueline Fernandez v/s Sobhita Dhulipala

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sobhita Dhulipala (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now coming back to our Ponniyin Selvan beauty. Sobhita paired her outfit with black Christian Louboutin pumps and a matching blue choker. With nude lips, blue eyeliner, contoured cheeks and hair tied in a sleek bun, she completed her look next. Fashion Faceoff: Tara Sutaria or Malaika Arora, Whose Rimzim Dadu Outfit Will You Like to Wear?

Now that we have elaborated on their individual styling, who do you think nailed this outfit better? Was it Sobhita Dhulipala or Jacqueline Fernandez? Vote for your favourite name below.

Who Nailed This Outfit Better? Jacqueline Fernandez Sobhita Dhulipala

