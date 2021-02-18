It's the wedding season and while we are busy tackling coronavirus, few of our celebs have some ceremonies to attend. Yes, Mira Rajput and Hina Khan are obviously a part of the same list. The stunning ladies recently stepped out wearing purple lehengas for their individual occasions and we are awe-struck. While purple is not your usual colour and it's more difficult to find in your wedding special closet, trust these beauties to make it look radiant and a new favourite nonetheless. Fashion Face-Off: Kriti Sanon or Mira Rajput Kapoor? Who Aced the Fuchsia Pink Jumpsuit Style by Ridhi Mehra?

Discussing Mira's choice for the occasion, she wore a purple Jayanti Reddy outfit and paired it with a Kundan choker. Her contrasting red dupatta was going well with the outfit and she accessorised it by pairing it with red potli. With her wavy hair, highlighted cheeks, red lips and light eye makeup, Mira was able to exude royalty.

Coming to Hina, the Hacked actress prefered a purple outfit from the house of Prathyusha Garimella. While Mira wore a brocade lehenga, Hina chose something in silk instead. She paired her outfit with a pearl choker and a maang tika to go with. With orange lips, shimmery eyelids, well-defined brows and soft wavy hear, she looked ravishing. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Mouni Roy - Whose Idea of Monochrome Fashion Gets Your Vote?

Hina Khan v/s Mira Rajput

Hina Khan and Mira Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now talking about the verdict, we are clearly divided as to whose purple outfit will we personally like to own someday. Will it be Hina's or Mira's, we don't know but you guys can lend us a helping hand. Tweet us your answers @latestly and we'll announce the results shortly. Until then, let's keep rooting for both the beauties, shall we?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2021 09:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).