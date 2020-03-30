Fashion Face-Off: Kriti Sanon or Mira Rajput Kapoor? Who Aced the Fuchsia Pink Jumpsuit Style by Ridhi Mehra?

Fashion Face-off- Kriti Sanon or Mira Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As fashion aficionados, our roving eye for all things stylish, sartorial and stunning never blinks! Recently, we came across an intriguing celeb fashion face-off between Kriti Sanon and Mira Rajput Kapoor. The ensemble in question was the fuchsia toned one-shoulder draped jumpsuit with a boho belt from designer Ridhi Mehra's An Ode to the Heirlooms collection. While this ensemble was an obvious wedding festive vibe for Kriti as well as Mira, we concede that the bright fuchsia pink coloured and studded ensemble isn’t easy to pull off! Kriti Sanon's personal sense of style play is versatile, minimal chic and oozes comfort. Cool neo-ethnics, quirky modern silhouettes, risque cuts and bold hues to chic high street style - Kriti has aced it all with a strong beauty game in tow, curated by her fashion stylist Sukriti Grover of Style Cell. Meanwhile, Mira Rajput Kapoor may be a quintessential industry outsider but has stamped her presence with her poignant style. While her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor is helmed as a certified style icon, Mira keeps the tirade on with her subtle sensibilities and a demure beauty game in tow. She has found solace in the styling sensibilities of stylist Delna Nallaseth.

Who aced this hot pink festive and unconventional style story better? Read more to find out!

Kriti Sanon

Kriti flaunted the Ridhi Mehra creation worth Rs. 62,800. A choker, subtle makeup accentuated by bold pink lips and defined eyes was coupled with centre-parted sleek hair. Kriti Sanon Aces High Fashion With Functionality, Wears A Dress With A Detachable Tote Bag!

Kriti Sanon in Ridhi Mehra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mira Rajput Kapoor

Mira flaunted the Ridhi Mehra creation with a clutch, a gold-toned wristwatch and stacked bracelets and a dainty pink stone choker. Subtle glam of nude lips, delicately lined eyes and a loose wavy ponytail. Mira Kapoor Is Hot, Hip and Happening in a Bold Tangerine Ensemble!

Mira Rajput Kapoor in Ridhi Mehra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion Face-Off: Kriti Sanon vs Mira Rajput Kapoor

While Kriti allowed the rich coloured ensemble to complement with pink lips, contrasting emerald green-toned jewellery and sleek hair, Mira allowed her ensemble to take centre stage by opting for a subtle glam game. Mira's vibe pales in comparison. We personally loved Kriti Sanon's interpretation of the look much better than Mira's! Fashion Face-Off: Kriti Sanon or Shilpa Shetty in Ridhi Mehra Fuchsia Pink Ensembles!

Fashion Face-Off - Kriti Sanon vs Mira Rajput Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Inadvertent as these fashion faux pas moments be, we love the sheer fervour of these celebrities to rope in a glamorous vibe in every look. So which of these celebrity looks impressed you the most? Stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such wardrobe inspirations, straight from the celebrity style diaries!