If Manish Malhotra's sequinned sarees aren't the new rage in Bollywood, pantsuits can easily replace them. While pantsuits have always been a favourite with our B-town ladies, tinsel town girls too are slowly warming up to this trend. After Hina Khan wowed us on multiple occasions with her formal avatar, it is Surbhi Chandna who has stunned us this time. The Ishqbaaz actress took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her newest #ootd and that instantly had our attention. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Shraddha Kapoor - Whose Checkered Outfit Gets Your Vote?

Surbhi picked a sharp but casual lavender pantsuit from the house of Ranbir Mukherjee. Ditching any inner shirt, she preferred to go bold with her sharp suit with a plunging neckline. Keeping in mind her powerful attire, she styled her look appropriately. With highlighted cheeks, pink lips, curled eyelashes and well-defined brows, she completed her look further. Coming to her hairdo, she kept it simple by tying it in a sleek ponytail.

Surbhi Chandna v/s Hina Khan

Surbhi Chandna and Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Surbhi's look was the newest to admire, it did remind us of Hina Khan's older look. Khan too had picked a similar outfit for one of her appearances and had nailed it beautifully, With dark lips and hair tied in a messy bun, she kept it simple but stunning. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Mira Rajput, Whose Royal Purple Lehenga Has Your Vote?

Now that it's a fashion face-off, who do you think nailed her outfit better? Was it, Hina Khan or Surbhi Chandna? Drop in your comments on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Who Nailed Her Lavender Pantsuit - Hina Khan or Surbhi Chandna? Hina Khan Surbhi Chandna

