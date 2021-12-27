Who doesn't like ruffles? Especially if they are in tulle! While the design looks very girly, it also looks elegant at the same time. From Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday, B-town beauties are certainly obsessed with this design and Shilpa Shetty Kundra is the newest name to join this list. Ruffles are an integral part of design these days and many prominent names in the fashion industry across the world would sing praises of it. Well, if beauties all over are in love with it, who are we to say no? Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Margot Robbie, Whose Sheer Black Outfit Did You Like More?

Coming to Shilpa, her stylist, Mohit Rai took to his Instagram account to share pictures from her newest outing. Shetty did look like candy floss in her one-off shoulder pink ruffled gown with a thigh-high slit from the house of Tranhung. She further styled her outfit by opting for blushed cheeks, well-defined brows, smoky eyes and pink lips. With her hair styled in soft waves, she completed her look further.

While Shilpa looked like bubblegum, her outfit did remind us of Sara Ali Khan. The Simmba girl had opted for a similar black outfit at Vogue Beauty Awards earlier. The sheer black ruffled gown had a dramatic thigh-high slit that added an extra oomph to her ootn. While the Hungama 2 actress picked a pair of white strappy heels, Sara stuck to classic black. She also rounded off her look by opting for a sleek hairdo, highlighted cheeks, nude lips and kohled eyes. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Mouni Roy, Which 'Brahmastra' Actress Nailed Her Red Organza Saree Better?

We aren't picking a winner in this case for the race is extremely close. But you guys can! If given a choice, will you settle for Shilpa's pink gown or Sara's black one? Drop in your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

