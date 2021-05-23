Purple is the colour of the season and while it is usually associated with royalty, there are times when you can pick it for casual outings as well. Earlier we had Mira Rajput and Hina Khan stepping out in chic purple colour lehengas and we were quite smitten with their choices. This time we have two Bollywood ladies - Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari locking horns in their new purple outfits. Let's dissect their looks one at a time. Fashion Faceoff: Esha Gupta or Shilpa Shetty - Whose Arpita Mehta Saree is Your Favourite?

Aditi Rao Hydari's purple lehenga belongs to the house of Jayanti Reddy. It has intricate silver embroidery on it and Aditi looks ravishing in her choice. She has paired the outfit with a pair of statement earrings and minimal makeup to go with. With highlighted cheeks, nude eyes and brown lips, she has kept it simple but elegant. An amazing choice that's perfect for the upcoming wedding season.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Alia Bhatt

Aditya Rao Hydari and Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Alia, the girl had picked a stunning purple Anarkali during the promotions of Kalank. The Anamika Khanna design looked perfect on Alia's petite frame and we loved her overall styling. With thread embroidery all over, the outfit exuded elegance and Ms Bhatt certainly nailed it to the hilt. Alia too, opted for statement earrings to go with and kept her styling otherwise simple. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Nora Fatehi, Whose Version of Alex Perry Dress Gets Your Vote?

While we are in love with both these designs, whose outfit was your favourite? Are you more of a lehenga choli person or is Anarkali your choice? Do let us know by tweeting us your answers @latestly or by simply choosing the option from the box below.

Alia Bhatt or Aditi Rao Hydari - Whose Purple Outfit Will You Pick? Alia Bhatt Aditi Rao Hydari

