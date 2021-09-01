Wedding season is still a couple of months away but our designers are busy presenting their new designs already. In the recently concluded fashion week many popular names in the fashion industry turned up to present their new work but we had a couple of our favourites. While Falguni and Shane Peacock definitely emerged as one with the brightest collection, we also had our hearts set on Manish Malhotra’s showstopper outfit. Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor or Sonakshi Sinha, Who Nailed This Pink Outfit Better? Vote Now.

Elaborating on their individual work, Mimi actress Kriti Sanon turned muse for Manish Malhotra to exhibit his new bridal design. Decked up in an all-red, heavily embroidered lehenga with a veil, Sanon looked reviewing as a bride-to-be. Her outfit was styled with appropriate jewellery and the overall look was simply breathtaking. Fashion Faceoff: Shilpa Shetty or Vidya Balan, Whose Colourful Torani Outfit Will You Wear?

Next, we had Ek Villain actress Shraddha Kapoor turning showstopper for Falguni and Shane Peacock. Hers was also a red outfit but with a modern touch to it. Ditching any dupatta, Shraddha simple dazzled in a lehenga and choli that had rich embroidery all over it. Her styling was more modern and wasn’t as traditional as Kriti’s. Nonetheless, it looked stunning and gorgeous.

Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor

Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are having a hard time picking a winner among them, whom will you vote for? Will you like to ape Shraddha’s look or will you opt for Kriti’s instead? Drop-in your comments on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Kriti Sanon or Shraddha Kapoor - Whose Bridal Lehenga Will You Pick?

