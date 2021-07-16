For those who are missing the spring season already, let our Bollywood divas give you a brief reminder about it. Hungama 2 actress, Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently stepped out looking as fresh as a daisy in her all-colourful look by Torani. While the diva has always had our attention when it comes to her fashion outings, this time she went all out with her choice. With the help of her ace stylist, Sanjana Batra, Shetty was able to exude all the happy vibes in her pretty #ootd. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Mira Rajput, Whose Royal Purple Lehenga Has Your Vote?

Shilpa paired her pink embellished choli with a colourful lehenga and matching dupatta. She complimented her look with simple earrings and pink bangles that looked extremely well. Highlighted cheeks, nude lips and nude eye makeup completed her look further.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vidya Balan

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vidya Balan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Shilpa picked a colourful lehenga choli from the brand, Vidya Balan opted for a traditional six yards in a similar design. The Parineeta actress is currently advocating #vocalforlocal and hence, she's busy picking all the Indian, homegrown brands. A chunky necklace and simple styling elevated her look further. Fashion Faceoff: Jennifer Winget or Rubina Dilaik, Who Nailed This Blue Printed Pantsuit Better?

While we are having a tough time picking a winner between these ladies, what's your verdict about the same? Will you pick a colourful lehenga choli or settle for a piece of traditional six yards instead? Drop your comments on Twitter or simply choose the option from the box below.

Shilpa Shetty or Vidya Balan - Whose Colourful Outfit Will You Pick? Shilpa's lehenga choli Vidya's saree

