Fashion Faceoff: Nia Sharma or Hina Khan, Who Looks Hotter in Distressed White Denim Shorts? View Pics

Indian television actresses Nia Sharma and Hina Khan’s latest Instagram posts are all kinds of hot. And why not, they are among the sexiest telly stars who are well-known for ultra-glam and sensual personalities. In their recent photos, the two are depicting their love for distressed white denim shorts, and we cannot help but draw a comparison. Both Hina and Nia stole our hearts by posting sexy pics in white shorts. But you got to decide, which one of the two pulled off the white-on-white look better?

Beginning with Nia Sharma, the Naagin 4 actress posted a collage of throwback photos on Sunday. The 29-year-old is seen wearing a pair of tiny white denim shorts with a white lace-up front bandeau top. Nia who is obsessed with the colour white as reflected from her Insta feed amps up the look with black suede boots with clear heels, a pair of sunnies and a pink sling bag. She threw a white trench coat over and worn a few dainty neckpieces to complete the look.

Nia captioned her post by writing, “A Total Recall.... (of My CC bill💳)”. Leaving her silky hair down, the Jamai Raja actress seems to be in complete chill mode taking a stroll in some foreign land.

Nia Sharma's Super-Hot All-White Look!

And now we have got Hina Khan, a potential contender who is rumoured to replace Nia as the new Naagin in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural-thriller series. The 32-year-old touted to be one of the biggest and most bankable Indian television stars, Hina posted few pics on Instagram giving a glimpse of her life amid lockdown. Just like Nia, Hina is posing in distressed white shorts. However, she keeps her look modest by teaming it up with a white shirt with dramatic knot cuff sleeves.

Hina Khan Keeping It Casual And Chic

With her hair tied into a top bun, a pair of hoop earrings and sneakers, Hina keeps her look casual yet so chic. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 actress posted a motivating quote as the caption of her post. It reads: “Don’t look at the walls, look out of the window.. There’s a world out there💫.”

That was Nia Sharma and Hina Khan’s latest look decoded. Tell us, what do you think of it. Speaking of their popularity on Instagram, Hina leads Nia in terms of fan following. While Nia has 4 million followers, Hina boasts of almost double the numbers with 7.9 million fans.