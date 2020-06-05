Naagin 5 First Look! Hina Khan Or Dipika Kakar - Fans In A Frenzy As They Guess The Actress In This Silhouette Still!

Naagin, Hina Khan, Dipika Kakar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural series, Naagin happens to be one of the most-watched drama on the Indian television. The venomous tale which sees fights, romance, manipulation, icchadhari nagins and more is loved by the audiences for its unpredicted storyline. However, it was Ekta herself who announced that the latest season of Naagin (4) will end with a four-episode finale and the team will move on to the fifth season soon. Amid this, the creative director of the show Mukta Dhond shared the first look of Naagin 5 on her Instagram which made fans curious. But sadly, the teaser did not reveal the face of the lead. And so fans of the serial want Hina Khan or Dipika Kakar as the Naagin of the latest season. Naagin 5 First Teaser Out Now: Creative Director Mukta Dhond Teases Fans (View Poster).

As soon as the first glimpse of the show made its way online, fans could not keep calm and started pouring in suggestions as to who should be the female lead on the show. Earlier, a few reports claimed that Sasural Simar Ka actress was approached for the series' latest edition. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same. And talking about Hina, Ekta had earlier expressed how she will in future collab with the onscreen Komolika for a kick-ass project. As they say, you never know. Naagin 4 Creative Director Mukta Dhond Shuts Down Reports of Show Going Off-Air, Teases Fans With A Major Twist and A Super-Villain's Entry (Deets Inside).

Check Out The First Look Of Naagin 5 Below:

And Here Are The Comments:

Fans Comments To Naagin 5 Teaser

Fans On Naagin 5 Teaser

Indeed, it really gets interesting to see who among the two or someone else will be roped in by the makers as the lead. Talking about Ekta confirming that Naagin 4 will end soon. She had said, "We are in quarantine, guys. After three months when we start a show, it's very difficult to pick up a story, especially when it's a start to finish one like Naagin. So we will end Naagin 4 with a fantastic finale and then go into Naagin 5." Stay tuned!