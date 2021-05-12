Grey is not a very usual colour and it's highly unlikely that you will find tons of grey coloured clothes in anyone's wardrobe. This unique factor in fact works in its favour at times. There are few pieces which when designed in grey look stunning beyond words and the same peculiarity makes it uncommon. A recent example being Madhuri Dixit's grey coloured saree from the house of Manish Malhotra that reminded us of Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The Aaja Nachle actress resumed working on Dance Deewane 3 as its co-judge and picked a resplendent six yards for the occasion. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Mouni Roy - Whose Idea of Monochrome Fashion Gets Your Vote?

Madhuri's grey sequined Manish Malhotra saree was an elegant choice and she certainly amplified it further. She kept her styling extremely simply by opting for loose, wavy hair, perfect makeup and a matching necklace, earrings and a bracelet. Her radiant smile worked as an additional accessory for the outfit.

Priyanka Chopra - Madhuri Dixit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to PeeCee, she picked this grey lacy saree by Tarun Tahiliani for Akash Ambani's wedding reception party and we were all hearts for it even then. Unlike Madhuri, Priyanka prefered no jewellery but just a bracelet and earrings to go with. Her styling was also kept simple thereby allowing her outfit to do all the talking. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Mira Rajput, Whose Royal Purple Lehenga Has Your Vote?

If asked to choose, we'd certainly have a tough time in picking a winner. While lacy sarees are always a yay, Malhotra's sequined sarees are equally a rage. And while we decide on a winner, you guys can lend us a helping hand. Tweet us your views @latestly or simply choose a winner from the box below.

