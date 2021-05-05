The glamour industry is a tricky place to be in. So many beauties end up wearing the same outfit and for all the right reasons possible. The term fashion faceoff is often used when two leading actresses end up picking the same or similar outfit and we have a tough time picking a winner. While Bollywood beauties like Sonam Kapoor -Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor Khan-Malaika Arora have earlier strutted in style in similar outfits, this time we have two other beauties locking their horns in this fashion race. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Sonam Kapoor - Who Looked More Stunning in her Black Corset Dress?

Sai Tamhankar was recently spotted wearing a hot pink pre-draped saree from the house of Nitisha. While she looked radiant, we couldn't help but think about TV beauty, Shweta Tiwari who had earlier donned the same outfit. Sai paired her outfit with a smart hairdo, chunky earrings, matching pink lips, bronzed cheeks and well-defined brows. She had a blast while posing in her funky outfit and we're getting all the good vibes from it.

Coming to Shweta, her styling was a bit simpler with loose hair and a pair of statement earrings to go with. Considering the outfit was rather eye-popping, both the ladies decided to opt for minimal styling and we can't pick a winner amongst them. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Mouni Roy - Whose Idea of Monochrome Fashion Gets Your Vote?

Sai Tamhankar and Shweta Tripathi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are stuck with our judgement or would prefer giving a diplomatic answer, what's your take on it? Do you think Sai nailed it better than Shweta or was it the other way around? Let us know your answers by tweeting us @latestly or by simply choosing the option from the box below.

