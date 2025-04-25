Emraan Hashmi's film Ground Zero was finally released in theatres on Friday, April 25. The action thriller, directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, also features Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Paramesh, Lalit Prabhakar, and Rockey Raina. In Ground Zero, Emraan Hashmi plays the role of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey. The film is inspired by true events set against the backdrop of Kashmir and focuses on the aftermath of the 2001 Parliament attacks. As the film hit theatres today, critics who have watched it have begun sharing their reviews online. ‘Ground Zero’ in J&K: Emraan Hashmi's Latest Becomes First Bollywood Movie to Premiere in Srinagar After 38 Years (Watch Video).

‘Ground Zero’ Review

Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero has been released in the theatres at a time when the nation is mourning the recent terror attack in the Pahalgam region in Kashmir. Going by the majority of reviews, the movie seems to have received a positive response, leaving critics impressed. They enjoyed the straight portrayal of the real story with minimal dramatisation. Emraan Hashmi shines with his portrayal of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dubey in this "non-nonsense thriller" that hits the chord right from the beginning. If you are excited to watch Ground Zero in theatres, do check the reviews for the movie below.

Firstpost: "Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar’s directorial is a no-nonsense thriller that hits the chord right from its first frame. The filmmaker makes an engaging action-thriller, which is masterfully crafted through its compelling storytelling. There are scenes, which are raw, intense and will leave you teary-eyed. Talking about the star performances, Emraan Hashmi has once again shown his acting mettle by delivering a nuanced performance as BSF officer. On the whole, Ground Zero deserves to be watched as a tribute to the unsung hero BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey."

Watch the Trailer of ‘Ground Zero’:

News18: "What makes Ground Zero stand out is its nuanced writing and how it humanises its characters. The adaptation and the writing surely deserve applause for managing to add a rare depth and maturity to such sensitive content. Though the movie does not romanticise the valley, it shows beautiful landscapes that justify why the place is coined heaven on Earth. Overall, Ground Zero is a gritty, grounded military drama that has tried to avoid clichés associated with the genre. Emraan Hashmi delivers a great performance in a film that is both thrilling and thought-provoking."

Times Now: "Emraan Hashmi is an underrated actor. Give him a good role and a character that matches his aura, he’s unbeatable. Sadly, he appears to be uncomfortable playing Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey’s part. In action sequences, the actor delivers his best, but a watered-down drama that doesn’t extract his 100% potential. Sai Tamhankar comes into herself after a certain point. In the wake of the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack, Ground Zero comes as a haunting alarm. High on ambition, this biopic could have achieved much more. For those intense action sequences and the beauty of Kashmir, Ground Zero deserves a chance."

Bollywood Hungama: "Emraan Hashmi looks dashing and delivers a stupendous performance. He doesn’t indulge in unnecessary histrionics and keeps his performance believable. Mir Mehrooz has a crucial role and delivers an impactful performance. Sai Tamhankar (Jaya) is decent but does well in the pre-climax. On the whole, GROUND ZERO is a no-nonsense, action-packed thriller that benefits from Emraan Hashmi’s restrained yet impactful performance and a gripping final act. If supported by positive word of mouth, the film has the potential to enjoy a steady run at the box office." Ground Zero: Emraan Hashmi Impresses in Indian Army Attire on Film Set (Watch Video).

Ground Zero is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Ground Zero a "UA" rating.

