Srinagar, April 19: 'Ground Zero' became the first Bollywood movie after 38 years whose premier was held in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city. The premier of the movie was held Friday evening in the 'Inox' theatre in Srinagar city as actor Emraan Hashmi expressed delight at returning to Srinagar to attend the premiere of his upcoming film 'Ground Zero'. Describing the event as a "symbolic moment" for Kashmir, Emraan said it marked the beginning of a renewed cinematic journey in the Valley.

The premier of Excel Entertainment's action thriller movie, 'Ground Zero' was held at 'Inox' theatre on Friday. The movie portrays the story of a Border Security Force (BSF) mission. Marking the first film premiere in the Kashmir in 38 years, the event was a significant cultural moment and a proud occasion for both locals and the BSF. ‘Ground Zero’ Becomes 1st Film in 38 Years To Get Red-Carpet Premiere in Srinagar on April 18.

‘Ground Zero’ Premier Held in Srinagar

#GroundZero breaks ground, becomes Kashmir Valley's first high profile #Bollywood movie premiere in four decades; special invitees of the screening include BSF jawans and officers. @MirFareed2 tells us more in this report. #ReporterDiary pic.twitter.com/wYpdXM0VO8 — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) April 19, 2025

Lead actor Emraan Hashmi, who plays a BSF Commandant in the film, was joined by co-star, Sai Tamhankar, director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, and producers Ritesh Sidhwani accompanied by Dolly Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar with Shibani Dandekar.

Co-producer Arhan Bagati and other members of the production team also walked attended the premier making a spectacular entry for the special screening hosted for BSF personnel. Set in Kashmir, 'Ground Zero' is inspired by a real-life mission never before portrayed on screen. ‘Ground Zero’ Trailer: Emraan Hashmi Unleashes His Action Mode As He Leads BSF’s Anti-Terrorism Operation in Kashmir in This Intense War Drama (Watch Video).

Emraan Hashmi takes on the role of BSF Commandant, Narendra Nath Dhar, marking his first portrayal of a security force officer. Sai Tamhankar plays the officer's wife. The event drew notable figures from the film industry, including actors, directors, and other dignitaries, who highlighted the cultural and emotional significance of the occasion.

Emraan emphasised that hosting a premiere in Srinagar after a long gap sends a powerful message to encourage other filmmakers to consider Kashmir as the locale for film shoots and the venue for screenings. "This is a positive step for the people of Kashmir. I hope more films are shot here," he said. He also praised the warmth and generosity of the locals.

"Kashmiris are gracious and respectful. I always wanted to return and I'm glad to be back." "With the trailer already sparking anticipation, all eyes are on director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar to see how this gripping story unfolds on the big screen," Excel Entertainment said.

The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment and co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C. Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy. 'Ground Zero' is scheduled to hit theatres nationwide on April 25.

