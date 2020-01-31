For the Love of White! Sara Ali Khan Goes all Chic and Sassy for Love Aaj Kal Promotions

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Sara Ali Khan is taking one fashionable step at a time while promoting the upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal. The Bollywood star kid is known for turning into the ultimate style icon with her casual and chic sartorial choices. Her recent look while promoting the film in Andheri is everything classy and sassy! The actress looked pretty in a white top paired with denim shorts. Sara Ali Khan Turns Into a Candy Cane With a Super Hot Red and White Striped Dress and We are Totally Digging It! (See Pics).

She wore a beautiful plain whit constructed peplum tube top. It is accentuated with a large bow which sits at the waist. It indeed adds charm to the whole look. Her washed denim shorts is the perfect match to her top. She pulled up her hair in a top bun. The actress did not opt for earrings and chose a nude shade lip colour. She flaunted a white watch and her baby pink pair of pointed-toe stilettos. Check out her pics below.

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Sara will be next seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the romantic drama. The film's trailer is getting mixed reviews by the fans. While the fans are finding stark similarities between the previous films of Imtiaz Ali. On the other hand, the fans of Kartik-Sara are loving their fresh pairing, especially after their off-screen romantic shenanigans. It has to be seen how the audience of the receives the film now. Coming back to Sara's latest fashionable outing, it is easily mimicable!