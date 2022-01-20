Hailey Bieber recently took to her Instagram account to announce her new collaboration with the popular shoe designer, Jimmy Choo. The supermodel who married Justin Bieber and is enjoying all the marital bliss with her beau is actively working on different modelling assignments while also partnering with various designers and high-end labels. For someone who's well acquainted with the red carpet game, Hailey has a strong sense of personal style that weaves brilliant magic each time she steps out. Hailey Bieber Rocks a Sheer Bodycon Dress and Grass Pants at Different Events of VMAs 2021 (View Photos).

While introducing her new campaign for Jimmy Choo, Hailey kept it subtle in her beige coloured mini, bodycon dress paired with a matching handbag and a pair of ankle-length boots. The boots and the bag are certainly the highlight of her look and while their designs are common, they are definitely a classic one. Hailey's blonde highlights are effectively working in her favour and the model is chic, sophisticated and alluring in her new look. Hailey Bieber Birthday: Wild and Edgy, Her Sartorial Choices Get a Big Thumbs Up From Us (View Pics).

Hailey Baldwin for Jimmy Choo

Hailey has often been asked about her plans of starting a family with Bieber. While the thought is definitely on their minds, the couple wants to plan it and not rush into anything. Hailey and Justin's wedding bells came as a huge surprise to so many but we are glad for they found each other. While she's a style icon, he's a star in itself - a power couple indeed!

