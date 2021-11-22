Hailey Bieber, the famous model and Justin Bieber's darling wife celebrates her birthday today. While she was always a famous celebrity, also known for being Alec Baldwin's niece, she became a more prominent figure, post her romance with the Baby singer. Of course, that was just one part of her fame and today, she's busier than ever, posing for multiple magazine covers and being a part of many ad campaigns. Being a model, fashion runs in her genes and there isn't a single time when she disappoints on that front. Hailey Bieber Recreates Britney Spears’ Iconic Looks For Halloween 2021! Hubby Justin Bieber Says, ‘Baby You Killed This’ (View Pics).

Hailey Bieber's fashion sense is top-notch. From her street style to red carpet, the famous model knows how to strut in style while dropping some major style bombs on us. We have seen her take Parisian and New York streets by storm and every time, she has dazzled us with her appearances. A powerful star wife, Hailey has an identity of herself and a name that's slowly becoming powerful in the industry circle. A fashionista of recent times, her closet is filled with some amazing pieces that we'd probably like to own someday. Hailey Bieber's Sexy Leather Dress Looks Like a Knotty Affair! (View Pics).

On Hailey's birthday today, let's reminisce some of her best sartorial moments.

In Gabriel Cadena

In Fendi

In Georges Chakra

In Topshop

In Ralph Lauren

In Atelier Versace

In Zuhair Murad

Hailey and Justin are head over heels in love with each other and they are even planning to have their own family. The couple has often discussed trying to have kids by the end of 2021 and here's wishing them all the very best for that. And while they get excited about their future, let's keep wishing her an eventful year ahead.

Happy Birthday, Hailey Bieber!

