Hina Khan sure knows how to turn heads. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is a trendsetter and believes in weaving magic with all her appearances. From traditional suits to charming dresses, Hina has her way of dealing with different silhouettes and believes in nailing them to the hilt. Besides her holiday wardrobe that is oh-so-charming, Hina's formal wardrobe is equally seductive. Take a look at her recent fashion outing and try and see if you can stop gushing. Hina Khan Exuding all the 'Vintage Fashion' Vibes With Her New Fashion Outing (View Pics).

Hina picked a shimmery pantsuit from a recent award ceremony and managed to pull it off with so much ease. With a matching bralette and pumps, she was able to exude all the bawsy vibes. Hina kept her look extremely formal for the occasion. With her straight sleek hair, curled eyelashes, pink eyelids, nude lips and highlighted cheeks, she was able to enhance her look further. Hina's #ootd was certainly impressive and we loved the way she nailed it so effortlessly. Hina Khan Would Make For a Stunning Christian Bride and These Pictures From a Recent Fashion Week are Proof.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina Khan is now gearing up for her future endeavours. The actress is yet to announce her new outing and is waiting for the right script to come her way. Meanwhile, she has also ventured into production and is looking forward to producing more projects. The girl is certainly going places but then again, she was always destined to be.

