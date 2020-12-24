Hina Khan recently strutted in style at the ongoing Times Fashion Week. The Hacked actress was one of the showstoppers at the event and she walked the ramp for Karleo, a brand that's known for elegant bridal and evening wear. Needless to say, Hina stole everyone's thunder with her elegant walk and charming demeanour. For those who wondered how the actress will look in charming bridal wear, Hina has answered your query and the answer is 'gorgeous as ever.' Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Mouni Roy - Whose Idea of Monochrome Fashion Gets Your Vote?

Hina's showstopper outfit was a stunning white gown with an elaborate train. The self embroidered, thread work gown was apt for those brides who prefer simplicity over everything else. The gown was simple but looked elegant and rich and perfect to own for your D-day. Hina dressed as a Christian bride was definitely a sight for sore eyes and we hope she has more pictures to share from this amazing experience. Check out Hina Khan's showstopper outfit below. Hina Khan’s Airport Fashion Is All About Pairing Her Denim Jumpsuit With a Louis Vuitton Handbag and Stylish Reflectors (View Pics).

Hina Khan at Bombay Times Fashion Week

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Lakme Fashion Week went virtual this year, courtesy the coronavirus pandemic, we are glad for Times Fashion Week was back to normal. The experience of seeing a live fashion show definitely beats the virtual one. Hopefully, the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2021 show will take place live! Here's looking forward to that.

