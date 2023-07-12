Famous TV actress, Hina Khan may have been missing from the small screen scenario but trust her to keep her Instagram updated. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress likes to keep her fans informed about everything happening in her life, including public appearances. From attending awards ceremonies to sharing her holiday pictures, Khan is always a step ahead when sharing her deets with her fandom. This explains her more than 18 million followers on Instagram. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Kiara Advani - Who Pulled Off This Look Better?

While Hina has now started attempting bold designs on the red carpet, she's owning it with her signature aplomb. From thigh-high slits to plunging necklines, there's nothing that she doesn't want to try and nail. Hina's bold choices have also struck a chord with her fans and critics alike and there's no scope for further development for it's as perfect as it should be. Hina Khan's raunchy attires have made our jaw drop time and again and it's only natural that we would highlight it further. To elaborate more on that, let's check out some of her boldest looks from recent times. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Esha Gupta, Whose Black Dress Will You Like to Wear?

Who's the Glamorous of All?

Casting a Black Spell

How Hot Is She!

Hot Hot Hot!

Ravishing in Red

Beauty in Black

Who Says Lehenga Cholis Can't Be Sexy?

