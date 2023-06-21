Black dresses are a very common sight in any girl's wardrobe. This is probably why you will find many actresses strutting in style wearing them. Recently Bollywood actress, Esha Gupta wore a rather stunning black dress during her appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. It was a chic midi dress by Galvan, London that was earlier adorned by Shanaya Kapoor. The design looked fabulous on Esha's svelte figure but it did remind us of one of Hina Khan's previous attires. Fashion Faceoff: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Cardi B, Whose Dramatic Gaurav Gupta Outfit Did You Like More?

While Hina Khan's outfit didn't belong to the same designer, it shared resemblances. She paired her embellished black midi dress with stockings and black heels to accentuate its overall look. With her straight blow-dried hair, highlighted cheeks and mauve lips, she completed her look further.

Esha Gupta v/s Hina Khan

Esha Gupta and Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Esha Gupta, the Baadshaho actress looked extremely graceful in her messy bun and black pumps. She kept her makeup very subtle with contoured cheeks, soft brown lips and light eye makeup. Fashion Faceoff: Shanaya Kapoor or Lisa Haydon, Who Nailed This Arpita Mehta Design Better?

Now that we have elaborated on both their looks, whose black outfit will you like to own? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly or select the option from the box below.

Whose Black Dress Will You Like to Wear?

