Irina Shayk's Bikini Pictures that Scream Hot!
Irina Shayk's Bikini Pictures (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Irina Shayk has always been a hot topic of discussion and the fact that she was the first Russian model to star on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue makes the discussion even more intense. Blessed with an athletic build, Shayk and her long, lean legs have been one fascinating topic to debate. Debate 'cos are they simply hot or the hottest? On days when Irina isn't blowing your minds with her red carpet appearances, she's posing in sultry bikinis while enjoying her beach vacay. Yo or Hell No! Irina Shayk Picks Versace Separates for her Recent Outing in Spain.

Irina's bikini pictures have always social media by storm. Apart from being Christiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, she was also in a long relationship with Bradley Cooper and that proves her good choice in men. The super sexy model loves flaunting her well-toned body in ravishing bikinis and her beachwear wardrobe is one to die for. Have a look at what we are trying to say. Denim Day 2020: Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and Irina Shayk Show You Why 'Denim' is the Love that Never Fades (View Pics).

Piping Hot

Irina Shayk (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Who Else is Loving her Bikini?

Irina Shayk (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hotter than the Tropic

Irina Shayk (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Smoking Hot

Irina Shayk (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yellow Yellow, Oh So Hot Fellow!

Irina Shayk (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hotness Personified

Irina Shayk (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Irina Making Boys Go Weak in their Knees

Irina Shayk (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Super Sexy

Irina Shayk (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sexy Siren

Irina Shayk (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Irina Setting the Internet on Fire

Irina Shayk (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Irina is also a mum to one lovely daughter. She isn't stranger to two-piece swimsuit but certainly prefers them over monokinis. While we enjoy our laidback Sunday, you guys can go ahead and drool over her hot and sexy swimsuit pictures. You can thank us later.