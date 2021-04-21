Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has shared a stunning monochrome picture on Tuesday on social media. In the image, Jacqueline is seen sitting on a chair dressed in an off-shoulder playsuit. She also posted an appeal to her fans to stay safe amidst the ongoing pandemic. Jacqueline Fernandez’s New Topless Monochrome Picture Will Leave You in Awe of Her! (View Post).

"Back to this.. stay safe everyone," she wrote as the caption. Jacqueline co-stars with Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey. Jacqueline Fernandez's Laughter is Extremely Contagious in This Gorgeous Monochrome Photoshoot! (View Pics Inside).

She has Kick 2 coming up with Salman Khan, Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor, and Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde.

