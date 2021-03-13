Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez looks every inch beautiful in a bold new picture she has posted on social media. In the monochrome Instagram image, the actress is seen lying on a sofa shirtless, with her hair flowing. She completed her look with smoky eye make-up. Race 3: Meet Salman Khan's Ladylove Jacqueline Fernandez Who Makes Holding Guns Look SEXY AF!

She left a spot of self-admiration in the caption. "Vava," she simply wrote, with a love emoji. The word means strikingly sexy or appealing quality. Jacqueline Fernandez's Bong Avatar Made Us Realize How Hot The Sri Lankan Import Is Even In Her Desi Flavour!

Check Out Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Jacqueline has a busy year ahead, with a long line-up of upcoming films that includes Bhoot Police, Kick 2, Cirkus, Bachchan Pandey, Attack and Ram Setu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2021 07:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).