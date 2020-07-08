Jaden Christopher Syre Smith aka Jaden Smith was initially considered just as a son of Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. However, today the boy is all grown-up and wears many positive titles like a true boss. From being an actor, rapper, producer to even fashionista, the lad is here to slay and no one-stop him from doing so. Over the years, we’ve noticed how his style has evolved for good and the teen also happens to be an inspiration for many youngsters out there. The USP of Jaden’s fashion sense is that he gives no f**ks to what others think and wears what he thinks best suits him. Jada Pinkett-Smith and Jaden Smith Slam YouTuber Shane Dawson For 'Sexualizing' 11-Year-Old Willow Smith in Old Video (Read Tweets).

On July 8, 2020, he turns a year older and celebrates his 22nd birthday. Yep, he is young and has achieved a lot while in his 20s. And so on this day, we bring to some OTT stylish pics from the lad’s Instagram that prove he is unique gender-fluid taste in fashion. Will Smith Trolls Son Jaden Smith for Arriving Late at Aladdin Premiere in This Funny Video; Asks Elon Musk for Help.

First things first, prints are always daring and here's Jaden living the flashy fantasy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith) on Jan 28, 2016 at 8:31am PST

Serving baggy couture and looking like a hot mess!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:22pm PST

Whoever said floral ain’t for guys, was wrong as here’s proof!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith) on Aug 20, 2016 at 5:51pm PDT

The birthday boy saying out loud that how fashion has no gender!

Jaden impacted the world and shined like a rainbow on Louis Vuitton campaign when he wore a pleated skirt, crocheted top and a leather jacket!

The colour PINK is also for the boys!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith) on Jul 10, 2016 at 11:35pm PDT

White bonanza!!

View this post on Instagram King Kong Don Louis Vuitton ||| #BATMAN A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith) on Jun 16, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

That’s it, guys! The above compilation is a few best moments from Jaden’s Instagram account and we love how his style is not so gender-specific. Keep achieving heights and slay eveyday. We wish the boy a happy 22nd. Stay tuned!

