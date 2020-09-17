Snapchat is launching a new original series called The Solution Committee, starring Jaden Smith as the host and a trailer of it has now been dropped. The unscripted show will feature young activists and celebrities discussing important issues that plague America such as voting access, racial justice, criminal justice reform and so on. The show will premiere exclusively on Snapchat on September 21, one day before National Voter Registration Day and has been produced by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Are Jaden Smith And Sofia Richie Dating? The Former Breaks His Silence On The Rumours.

The trailer of the show also gives us a glimpse of all the guests on the show which including, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Common, Willow Smith, Janelle Monáe, Phoebe Robinson, Yara Shahidi, and Lena Waithe among others. In the trailer, we see Jaden introducing the show as the place where he'll be discussing 'complex issues'. The topics to be covered on the show include voting access, racism, climate change, education and others. Jada Pinkett-Smith and Jaden Smith Slam YouTuber Shane Dawson For 'Sexualizing' 11-Year-Old Willow Smith in Old Video (Read Tweets).

Check Out the Trailer Here:

The unscripted series is Westbrook Media's second collaboration with for Snap Inc after Will Smith’s much successful show, Will From Home. The trailer of The Solution Committee sure promises to be interesting and we can't wait to watch these young gen stars from America spread awareness and education on key issues. The show is all set to premiere on September 21.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2020 09:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).