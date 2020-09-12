Word has it that Jaden Smith and the newly single Sofia Richie are more than just friends. The rumours began after photos from their beach hangout that took place on September 5 made way to social media. Especially, a picture in which the two are seen holding hands made a huge set of people go helter-skelter. However, Jaden has broken his silence on the rumours by shedding some light on his relationship with Richie during the September 11 episode of On Air with Ryan Seacrest. When he was asked to comment on the pictures and the dating rumours that came along with it, Jaden told that he is not an internet person and hence he didn't see the photos. “You know, I actually don’t look at the internet, so I didn’t see that,” Jaden admitted. Well, quite a safe answer there, we have to admit.

Thankfully, he didn't leave it at that and provided some more clarity on his relationship with Sofia. “But, me and Sofia have been friends for like 10 years. We’ve been going to the beach pretty consistently for 10 years too,” he clarified. Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s son further insisted, “But, yeah, we’re just homies and we love each other and it was fun.” This sort of clarification never gets old, no? Scott Disick Hasn't Lost Hope, Is Determined To Get Sofia Richie Back In His Life, An Insider Reveals.

Fans will know that this is not the first time that Jaden and Sofia have been linked to each other. They were reportedly an item in 2012, when they were teenagers. So the recent flirty paparazzi photos didn't really come as a surprise. Apart from their beachy escapade, the two rumoured love birds were also spotted hanging out at a friend's home in Malibu during the Labor Day Weekend. However, they were not alone as they had a couple of friends giving them company. Well, let's just assume that Sofia and Jaden are really nothing more than friends right now considering the two spent some time together even when she was dating Scott Disick before their relationship came to an end in May 2020. But then we should not rule out the possibility of a romantic relationship with Jaden and Sofia in the future. They do look good together, no?

