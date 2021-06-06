Last week, all the A-list stars were out and about for the launch of Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila Brand. Attendees included guests like Drake, Katy Perry, Travis Scott, Kate Hudson, Jaden Smith, and, of course, the whole Kardashian/Jenner crew, with Lamborghinis and Rolls Royces wrapped around the building. With all the human blockades, paparazzi frenzy, and presidential-style motorcades outside, it’s hard to even catch a glimpse of everyone going in and out of the venue.

Keith Milo, a musical artist, is one of 2021’s Top 20 Musicians to Watch, according to New York Weekly. Keith, who is from Dallas but now calls Los Angeles his home, arrived at The Nice Guy, known as an upscale celebrity hot spot, and had a chance encounter coming face to face with Kim Kardashian while she was making a fashionable exit to her car. Milo asked Kardashian if he could serenade her, to which she gracefully replied, “Of course!”

(Keith Milo arriving to The Nice Guy for the launch of Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila)

Not even three seconds into the tune, the paparazzi frenzy behind Kardashian intensified as her momager Kris Jenner walked out the door with her boyfriend, Corey. The scene instantly became so chaotic that Kardashian’s security, feeling the need to protect Kim from the onslaught of cameras that suddenly swarmed her, shoved Milo off to the side, clearing the path. Even though Kim herself can then be heard saying, “But he’s singing for me” to her security, her comment was ignored as they continued to attempt crowd control.

Looks like things got in the way this time for the aspiring singer, but we’re sure he’ll have better luck in the future!