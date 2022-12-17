Pathaan actor, John Abraham, celebrates his birthday on December 17. Bollywood's action hero and bike enthusiast, John was initially a model who later pursued his acting ambitions. With his dimpled smile and charismatic features, Abraham manages to make girls go weak in their knees even today. For someone who believes in simplicity, John's personal sense of styling is equally simple. He rarely attends awards shows and hence his formal avatars are very restricted and not for everyone's eyes. Mike Trailer: Anaswara Rajan Goes Through Gender Identity Crisis in John Abraham's First Malayalam Film Production (Watch Video).

John prefers his cargo pants and jeans over well-tailored trousers and has a thing for simple t-shirts over anything extraordinary and fancy. His public appearances are equally simple and so are his promotional avatars. With an occasional penchant for checked shirts, Abraham's wardrobe is probably filled with such boy-next-door stuff. If we are asked more to elaborate on his fashion shenanigans, we'd let his pictures do all the talking. So, on John Abraham's birthday today, let's have a look at his style file. 100% Promo: John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill, Nora Fatehi, Riteish Deshmukh in Sajid Khan’s Next Film, Aims for Diwali 2023 Release (Watch Video).

Denim on Denim Look

Check and Mate

Keeping it Formal

Mr Dapper

Classic Look

Happy Birthday, John Abraham.

