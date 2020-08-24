Kajal Aggarwal's Ganeshotsav celebration was all about decking up in her prettiest traditional ensembles. The Singham actress looked all things gorgeous in her purple ethnic outfit and it defined royalty to us. She kept her look extremely simple and allowed her equally simple outfit to do all the talking. Kajal's simplicity has certainly warmed our hearts and we have personally bookmarked her new look for our future reference. We are also looking forward to more pictures of her festive celebration. Kajal Aggarwal Is Sublime Chic in Pastel Green Raw Mango Creation That Looks Like a Must-Have Summer Wardrobe Style!

Kajal's purple colour traditional outfit belongs to the house of Anita Dongre and we are in love with the minute detailing on it. The silver embroidery on its noodle strap kurta paired with matching palazzos is giving a nice look to it overall. The ensemble, we think, is perfect for all intimate gatherings and even for the ones who are planning on attending low-key wedding amid the ongoing pandemic. It has a rich yet subtle look and its bright colour palette makes it even more appropriate for your festive wardrobe. Fashion Face-Off: Kajal Aggarwal or Mithila Palkar? Who Wore the Lola by Suman Co-Ord Set Better?

Check Out Kajal Aggarwal's Ethnic Outing

Kajal Aggarwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While she chose to pair her outfit with a pair of dangler earrings, pink lips and very light makeup, you can always blend in with your preferences. We suggest adding a delicate necklace with it or probably replacing dangler with ear cuffs to enhance its look further.

What are your thoughts about it? Are you mesmerised with Kaja's new attempt or think it's too simple for your attention? Do tweet us your opinions and views on @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2020 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).