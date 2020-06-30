Celebrity styles are much sought after for their novelty, lucidity and relatability. As modern-day influencers, the obvious chain of fashion designers incepting designs, fashion stylists promoting these creations through the tinsel town celebrities through their numerous appearances for movie promotions, brand endorsements, red carpet, travel styles or casual brunches or dinner dates is fixed. But sometimes these celebrities end up sharing style vibes. The latest ones to be caught on the radar were Kajal Aggarwal and Mithila Palkar. The ensemble in question was the Lola by Suman creation - a co-ord set featuring a cropped bralette and relaxed fit high-waist knee-high slit pants. While Kajal, styled by Divya NK flaunted a sea mist toned set back in August 2019, Mithila took to the set back in October 2019 and was styled by Shreeja Rajgopal. Who wore it better?

Their individualistic senses of styles are strikingly distinct. Kajal Aggarwal, the reigning queen of Tollywood never fails to spark off varied vibes that range from ethnic and traditional to street style chic to trailblazing glamorous as the mood demands. For the self-confessed fashion novice Mithila, she keeps the vibe going with her affable charm and an extremely down-to-earth demeanour. Here's a closer look at their styles.

Kajal Aggarwal - Sea Mist

The co-ord set was teamed with vinyl strapped sandals, centre-parted curls and nude glam. Kajal Aggarwal Shows How a Little Pink Goes a Long Way, Unveils Her Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore!

Kajal Aggarwal in Lola By Suman B (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mithila Palkar - Crimson Red

The co-ord set was teamed with rings by Anaqa, strappy sandals by Zara, signature curls and nude glam completed her look. Mithila Palkar Spins an Elegant Affair in a Sharara Suit, Here’s Why Her Paisley Printed Style Is a Big Wow!

Mithila Palkar in Lola By Suman B (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion Face-Off: Kajal Aggarwal or Mithila Palkar

We believe that both the actresses gave the set a worthy tap with their interpretations. While Kajal allowed her perfect curls to add a stunning dimension to her pale separates and nude glam, Mithila's sinful natural curls resonate brilliantly with the bold crimson red hue. Fashion Face-Off: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja or Bhumi Pednekar? Who Wore the Karl Lagerfeld X Cover Story Monochrome Dress Better?

Who Wore It Better - Kajal Aggarwal or Mithila Palkar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion face-offs like these are inadvertent and lend us ideas to diversify looks with the same outfit. Which of these looks did you love the most? Do let us know by dropping in a comment. Until then, stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such snazzy wardrobe inspirations from the celebrity closets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2020 07:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).